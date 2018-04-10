Guelph sports store raising money for Humboldt Broncos

Reaction following the devastating Humboldt Broncos bus crash is coming in from all over the world, including Guelph, where the owner of one local sports store is doing what he can to help the tiny Saskatchewan community.

Todd Gumbley owns the Hockey Shop Source for Sports on Carden Street and came up with the idea of donating all of the revenue from skate sharpening this week.

There is also a helmet set up on the front counter for people to drop off cash and all of the money collected will go towards the Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe page.

“I really don’t know how much we’re going to raise, but if it’s $200 or $1,000 — every little bit helps,” Gumbley said in an interview on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Gumbley said they had already raised a few hundred bucks while the GoFundMe page for the Broncos had already reached $7 million.

Gumbley added that he wasn’t really surprised by the response following Friday’s bus crash that killed 15 people.

“You battle it out on the ice for two hours, but when the two hours are over and the game is over, the respect and friendships are there,” Gumbley said.