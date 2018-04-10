Education
Alberta government making changes to post-secondary salaries

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt and Finance Minister Joe Ceci are expected to announce on Tuesday morning changes to executive salaries and benefits at post-secondary institutions.

In March, Ceci said the government was extending its salary review of post-secondary executives and school superintendents.

“We’re keeping tight control of discretionary spending with restrictions on travel, conferences and hospitality, and we’re consolidating services such as communications, information technology, finances and human resources,” Ceci said in the legislature on March 22.

He said the review was important not only because of the “money it saves but for the trust it builds.”

The Alberta government has already passed rules to reduce and regulate pay at agencies, boards and commissions. There is also a wage freeze in place for public-sector managers and non-unionized employees.

Teachers agreed to a salary freeze in their current contract as Alberta deals with multibillion-dollar budget deficits.

