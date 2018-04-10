Canada
One person dead after apartment fire in northwest Toronto

TORONTO – One person is dead following a fire in an apartment building in northwest Toronto.

Police say the broke out early Tuesday on the first floor of the highrise building on La Rose Ave. near Scarlett Road.

Authorities have not yet released the name and age of the victim.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says the department’s investigations team, along with police and the Fire Marshals Office, are investigation the cause of the fire.

