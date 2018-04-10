One person dead after apartment fire in northwest Toronto
A A
TORONTO – One person is dead following a fire in an apartment building in northwest Toronto.
Police say the broke out early Tuesday on the first floor of the highrise building on La Rose Ave. near Scarlett Road.
Authorities have not yet released the name and age of the victim.
Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says the department’s investigations team, along with police and the Fire Marshals Office, are investigation the cause of the fire.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.