Police charge 4 Hamilton men with marijuana possession

Police are thanking the public for tips that led to the arrest of four men in a central Hamilton neighbourhood.

4 Hamilton men are charged with possession of 397 grams of Marijuana while parked in a central mountain neighbourhood. HPS thx the public for their assistance in recognizing criminal activity #HamOnthttps://t.co/nopzUGwOtd pic.twitter.com/5Wm0ltMZG6 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 10, 2018

Police say they seized 397 grams of marijuana Monday at around 1 p.m. They say they received information on a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Parkwood Crescent and Waldorf Court.

After searching a 2008 black Honda Civic, police arrested the four Hamilton men (ages 21 and 22) and charged them with possession of marijuana over 30 grams.

They are scheduled to appear in court on May 23.