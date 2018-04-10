Crime
Police charge 4 Hamilton men with marijuana possession

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police charged four men with possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana

Police are thanking the public for tips that led to the arrest of four men in a central Hamilton neighbourhood.

Police say they seized 397 grams of marijuana Monday at around 1 p.m. They say they received information on a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Parkwood Crescent and Waldorf Court.

After searching a 2008 black Honda Civic, police arrested the four Hamilton men (ages 21 and 22) and charged them with possession of marijuana over 30 grams.

They are scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

