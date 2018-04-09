Hanson Brothers honour Humboldt Broncos after seeing shattered ‘Slapshot’ DVD

A shattered DVD of the classic hockey film Slap Shot found near the Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash site is being recognized in a condolence message from the Hanson Brothers.

The famed hockey trio, who were featured in the 1977 movie starring Paul Newman, offered a tribute to the Saskatchewan players on Twitter.

Posting an image of the broken disc taken near the wreckage, the brothers called on a few memorable quotes from the film, which is a favourite among many hockey fans.

They said they wished “putting on the foil” or “buying a soda after the game” could help.

It has been brought to our attention that the broken cd of #SlapShot was found at the wreck of the #HumboltStrong team bus.

But instead they will “reflect and pray God gives peace and comfort during this time.”

Last Friday, 15 people were killed at 14 injured when a semi-trailer collided with a bus carrying the youth hockey team.