Following Humboldt Broncos bus crash, B.C. sees sixfold increase in organ donor registrations

Before losing his life in Friday’s tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Logan Boulet signed up to be an organ donor.

The defenceman’s organs will help save six people’s lives.

“Logan made it clear previously that he signed his donor card as soon as he turned 21,” Boulet’s family told Global News. “Even in his eventual passing, he will be a selfless hero.”

The tragedy in Saskatchewan, which claimed 15 lives, has sparked a wave of organ donor registrations across the country, particularly in B.C.

WATCH: How to become an organ donor in Canada

In B.C., 363 people have registered their decisions online since Friday evening, a BC Transplant spokesperson said, compared to 59 registrations over the weekend of March 24 and 25, which is more typical.

“There’s just more and more conversation, in the media and social media, about the power of organ donations,” Leanne Appleton of BC Transplant said.

The Canadian Transplant Society (CTS) says it has seen a “huge” increase in the number of young people signing up as organ donors.

READ MORE: Turning tragedy into hope: Lethbridge family donates Humboldt crash victim’s organs

Transplant advocate Hailey Cheema said she hopes the 21-year-old defenceman’s story will inspire more young people to think about becoming organ donors.

She thinks the conversation around organ donations should begin in schools.

“There’s a sensitivity, even in 2018, about organ donation and transplantation and it needs to be diminished,” she said.

“We need to have informed conversations in our classrooms. We need to have informed conversations in our homes.”

Those interested in registering as an organ donor can do so at the B.C. Transplant website.

— With files from Rebecca Joseph, Matt Battochio, Marilisa Racco and The Canadian Press