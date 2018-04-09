Man dies after crashing car into wooded area on Vancouver’s west side

A man is dead after driving his car into a stand of trees on Vancouver’s west side.

Vancouver police said officers received multiple calls just before 3 p.m. on Monday about a car travelling west on King Edward Avenue that had driven across Crown Street and into a wooded area.

According to police, there was one man inside the car, who died at the scene. Investigators do not believe a second vehicle was involved.

Police are not releasing any other information about the crash, but say the investigation is ongoing.