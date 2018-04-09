People don green as sign of support for Humboldt Broncos

People across Canada are wearing green on Monday as a sign of support for those impacted by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The province is still reeling in the aftermath of a horrific two-vehicle collision that killed 15 players and staff of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) team near Tisdale, Sask., on April 6.

The photo circulating on social media asked people to “wear green to show your support for the Humboldt Broncos; spread the word.”

One of the participating schools, T.A. Norris Middle School in Alberta, also paid tribute to Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan who passed away in the crash.

“Haugan was a former student of T.A. Norris. As a well-respected hockey coach in Peace River and head coach/general manager of the Peace River Navigators, he supported our school’s hockey academy, often sending his players onto the ice to surprise and encourage our students,” a post on the school’s Facebook page read.

“Many of our grade 6s and 7s learned to play hockey under his guidance. Darcy’s son Carson attended T.A.N. until the family moved to Humboldt in 2015. Our sympathy goes out to the Haugan family and to all those dealing with this sudden and tragic loss.”

On behalf of my family and all the staff and management of @DakotaDunesSIGA I’d like to express my condolences to all the families affected by this horrible tragedy #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/dN2DWGsYnw — Bryce Cameron (@brycecameronyxe) April 9, 2018

Our class is filled with buzz and the school is filled with sorrow. We support those who survived, the families dealing with emptiness and all those affected. Sending our @macneillrps love ❤️! #HumboldtStrong #SkStrong #BroncoStrong pic.twitter.com/gUTgun6rnT — Miss Chisholm (@MissAChisholm) April 9, 2018

The colour green is not only used by the SJHL team, but also resonates with people in Saskatchewan. It appears on the provincial flag as well as the jerseys of both professional sports teams, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Saskatchewan Rush.

Another sign of solidarity on social media #PutYourStickOut involves photos of hockey sticks left out on front porches.