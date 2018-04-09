CAARE Rescue
Winnipeg pups with a case of the Monday’s

This cuddly pair of puppies couldn't stay awake through their debut on Global News Morning.

If you could use something to take the edge of your Monday, or something to smile about anytime really, this might just do it.

These two puppies made an appearance on Global News Morning Monday during the Adopt a Pal segment.

They seemed more interested in having a nap than they were in showing off for the cameras.

The puppies were brought in by Caare Rescue. They will be available for adoption in a few weeks.

Global News