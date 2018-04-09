PC MPP Michael Harris kicked out of caucus over misconduct allegations: Party

Kitchener MPP Michael Harris, who announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election in June for health reasons, has been kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus over allegations of inappropriate misconduct, the party says.

In a statement on Monday, the Ontario PC caucus chair said an allegation was brought forward on Friday involving a former young intern who had unsuccessfully applied for a job.

The party said the matter was the subject of a written complaint in 2013.

According to the party, they were presented with evidence that showed text messages “of a sexual nature” had been exchanged between Harris and the intern.

“They included a discussion of potential part-time employment, as well as a request for her to send him photos, an invitation for her to meet with him late that evening, and reference to something that may have previously taken place in his Legislative office,” party caucus chair Lisa Thompson said in a statement.

When asked about the issue, the party said Harris “only denied that a formal complaint was ever made.”

The party’s nominations committee met on Friday and disqualified Harris from running in the upcoming election, the party said. He has also been removed from caucus, effective immediately, according to the party’s statement.

Harris, who has represented Kitchener-Conestoga since 2011, said on Saturday that he will not run in the upcoming election due to an eye condition.

The politician said he will undergo a corneal replacement after putting off the treatment for more than two decades.

Harris said he is choosing to undergo treatment now because his eye condition, called keratoconus, has worsened and could lead to serious vision impairment or blindness.

Ontarians are set to vote in the upcoming election on June 7.

With files from the Canadian Press