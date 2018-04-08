Politics
PC MPP Michael Harris won’t run for re-election due to eye condition

By Staff The Canadian Press

KITCHENER, Ont. – Progressive Conservative MPP Michael Harris has announced that he will not run in the upcoming Ontario election due to an eye condition.

Harris has represented the Kitchener-Conestoga riding since 2011 for the PC party.

The politician says he will undergo a corneal replacement after putting off the treatment for more than two decades.

Harris says he is choosing to undergo treatment now because his eye condition, called keratoconus, has worsened and could lead to serious vision impairment or blindness.

He says it was a difficult decision but one he knew he had to make.

Ontarians are set to vote in the upcoming election on June 7th

