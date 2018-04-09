Crime
April 9, 2018 8:09 am

Police seize long-range rifle in 1 of 2 Hamilton standoffs

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
Hamilton Police Service
A A

Hamilton police made arrests in separate standoffs Sunday evening.

On Bond Street North in Hamilton’s west end, neighbours say police tackled a man on his front lawn after reports that he had a long-range rifle in his home and was making threats.

No injuries were reported and police say no charges will be laid because the man was in mental distress.

Meanwhile, a separate standoff that lasted several hours ended when a man surrendered himself to police outside a home on West 5th near Mohawk Road.

The arrest was reportedly related to a domestic incident.

No injuries were reported.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bond street north
Gun
Hamilton
mohawk road west
Police
Rifle
Standoff
west 5th

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News