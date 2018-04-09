Police seize long-range rifle in 1 of 2 Hamilton standoffs
Hamilton police made arrests in separate standoffs Sunday evening.
On Bond Street North in Hamilton’s west end, neighbours say police tackled a man on his front lawn after reports that he had a long-range rifle in his home and was making threats.
No injuries were reported and police say no charges will be laid because the man was in mental distress.
Meanwhile, a separate standoff that lasted several hours ended when a man surrendered himself to police outside a home on West 5th near Mohawk Road.
The arrest was reportedly related to a domestic incident.
No injuries were reported.
