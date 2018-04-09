Police seize long-range rifle in 1 of 2 Hamilton standoffs

Hamilton police made arrests in separate standoffs Sunday evening.

On Bond Street North in Hamilton’s west end, neighbours say police tackled a man on his front lawn after reports that he had a long-range rifle in his home and was making threats.

.@HamiltonPolice have arrested one person after an armed standoff on Bond Street North. Adult male was armed with a long gun reportedly making threats. Neighbours say he was arrested at gunpoint on the front lawn. No injuries #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/2YEFfoIyAq — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) April 9, 2018

No injuries were reported and police say no charges will be laid because the man was in mental distress.

Meanwhile, a separate standoff that lasted several hours ended when a man surrendered himself to police outside a home on West 5th near Mohawk Road.

.@HamiltonPolice have one person under arrest after a several hour long standoff on West 18th Street/ Mohawk Road. Ongoing command post at nearby @HamiltonFireDep station. No injuries #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/XOwX6I9IcR — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) April 9, 2018

The arrest was reportedly related to a domestic incident.

No injuries were reported.