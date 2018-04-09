Scott Thompson: Canada mourns with Humboldt

Canada is starting this week with a heavy heart as details emerge of those who were lost in the tragic bus accident involving the Humboldt Broncos Jr. hockey team in Saskatchewan.

The impact of this tragedy has broken hearts and brought condolences from around the world, including the Queen and the president of the United States.

The innocence of youth and the excitement of competitive sport has given our kids so much happiness and a lifetime of lessons learned. Who could ever have imagined it could also involve such a gut-punching loss?

A town vigil on Sunday night packed the local arena, which was transformed from ice rink to memorial meeting place.

The mayor told people from the tightknit town to stick around afterwards and talk to each other, to help each other heal.

This is one of those events that stop Canadians in their tracks. It makes us all pause to understand what is truly significant in life.

And more importantly, it makes use recognize how fragile life is and how fast it all can change.

Perhaps that’s what the rest of us can take from this poor little town’s gigantic loss.

Oddly enough, my son competed in his last hockey tournament of the year this past weekend. It felt different this time.