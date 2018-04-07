Saskatoon lowers flags in recognition of Humboldt Broncos bus crash impact

The City of Saskatoon announced Saturday it will be lowering flags to half-mast in recognition of the lives impacted by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Fourteen people died in the collision between a semi-trailer unit and a passenger bus carrying members of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) team on Highway 35 around 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: 14 dead, 15 injured after Saskatchewan junior hockey team’s bus collides with semi-truck

Fifteen people were sent to hospital with a variety of injuries, including three in critical condition.

The city is lowering all flags to half-mast at civic facilities as a small way of acknowledging the impact of the tragedy on the hockey community and people across the province.

“We are all devastated by the tragic bus crash of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team,” Mayor Charlie Clark said in a press release.

“These players and staff have family and friends throughout our whole province. They have touched us all.”

WATCH: Maple Leafs’ Mike Babcock emotionally reacts to Humboldt Broncos crash

Clark said the city will offer support in any way they can as people try to come to terms with the impacts of this heartbreaking tragedy.

The @cityofsaskatoon will be lowering flags to half mast is recognition of lives lost in the @HumboldtBroncos bus tragedy. @SaskatoonPolice @SaskatoonFire and @MDAmbulanceCare @StoonEOC members have put in a long night working with the response team. We are in this together. — Charlie Clark (@charlieclarkyxe) April 7, 2018

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said it has offered to assist first responders affected by the tragic crash with support from its critical incident stress management team.

“This is such a tragic accident that has impacted us at home and far abroad,” SFD Chief Morgan Hackl said in a press release.

“We are very fortunate to have a well-trained team such as this. Our professional firefighters union has been instrumental in building this specialized unit for the wellness of our staff and community in times of need.”

READ MORE: Mom of Saskatchewan bus crash survivor heartbroken for ‘hockey family’

The fire department said it is sending three staff to Tisdale on Saturday to help with facilitating a debrief and defusing exercise for emergency responders. Three staff are also expected to assist in Zenon Park and Nipawin on Sunday.