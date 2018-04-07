One Million Meals Peterborough steps up for Haiti

Around 500 volunteers worked a Saturday shift on the assembly line at the Peterborough Sport & Wellness Centre putting together 150,000 food packages for people living in Haiti.

“It’s a soy rice casserole. It’s vegan formula, eaten by all cultures around the world. It has a powerhouse of 21 vitamins and minerals targeted to alleviate starvation-related diseases,” said Carl Nabein, executive director of Kids Against Hunger Canada.

It is all part of the One Million Meals Peterborough program. Now in its third year, the program has helped those living in poverty in Peterborough, northern Canada and now Haiti.

“Going into [Saturday], we had made more than 386,000 meals. We will do 150,000 today. That will put us over the half million mark,” said Glenn Duncan, a leader with Church in the City, a network of congregations and ministries in Peterborough.

The meals are to be shipped to Grand-Goâve, Haiti in the next few weeks, an area that has been decimated by natural disasters in recent years.

In 2010, a series of major earthquakes caused significant damage there. Hurricane Matthew tore through Grand-Goâve in 2016, followed by Irma last September.

“They were destroyed. They were just starting to build back and lost everything. A lot of people died from starvation,” added Nabein.

To package 200,000 meals at a cost of 28 cents each, One Million Meals needs to raise $56,000.

Donations can be made on their website.