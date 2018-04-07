Hurricanes beat Brandon 5-1 in series opener

The Lethbridge Hurricanes came out flying in Game 1 of their second round playoff series, picking up a 5-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Enmax Centre on Friday night.

Lethbridge forwards Jordy Bellerive and Taylor Ross each scored twice with Jadon Joseph also tallying for the home side.

Continuing their power play dominance from round one, the Hurricanes finished 4 for 6 with the man advantage.

Goaltender Logan Flodell turned in another strong performance, stopping 25 of 26 shots.

The win moved the Hurricanes to a perfect 4-0 on home ice in the 2018 WHL Playoffs.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series goes Saturday night at 7:00 P.M. at the Enmax Centre.