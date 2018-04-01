Hurricanes knock off Rebels 6-4, advance to second round of playoffs

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are moving on to the second round of Western Hockey League playoffs after a thrilling 6-4 win over the Red Deer Rebels Saturday night. The ‘Canes overcame two deficits to capture game five, taking the best of seven series four games to one. It was a satisfying win for a team that played a great series.

“I’m kind of a serious guy,” Hurricanes forward Taylor Ross said with a grin. “I think I’ll probably keep the smile on for a little bit.”

The Rebels and ‘Canes came out flying in the first period, each scoring twice and firing fourteen shots on net. In the second period the Hurricanes really started to take over the game. They dominated every aspect of play and outshot the Rebels 18-2.

The only problem the Hurricanes ran into, was the fact they couldn’t score. Rebels Goaltender Ethan Anders put up a force field in his net and the ‘Canes couldn’t penetrate it. The only goal in the period came from Red Deer defenceman Alexander Alexeyev, when he scored on a point shot.

The Hurricanes resolve was being tested, they were the better team, but trailed 3-2 through two periods.

“Mainly we just told them (the players) to stick with it,” Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio said. “I thought we were playing real good. We didn’t have to chance much, just keep working hard and find a way to pot a couple.

The Hurricanes would be rewarded for their persistence. Three minutes into the third period Defenceman Calen Addison outwaited Anders as he went across the net and buried a backhand shot to tie the game at three.

The goal started an avalanche of chances both ways, just 23 seconds after the Addison tally, Taylor Ross fought off a check and scored off the rush to put the Hurricanes out-front 4-3. The lead was short-lived through, just two minutes later, Rebels forward Reese Johnson pounced on a loose puck to even the game at four.

Amazingly, the rapid scoring continued, when two minutes after the Johnson goal, Jordy Bellerive found Ross, who gave the Hurricanes the lead for good at 5-4.

“The message at that point is you just have to stay calm,” Ross said. “I just think stuff was going my way. I mean you work hard and come to the rink and work hard for games like this and some of those were lucky bounces.”

‘Canes forward Brad Morrison would tack on an empty netter to secure a 6-4 win for his team, giving the veteran forward 16 points in the series.

“We’re really excited,” Morrison said. “We’re going to go maybe have a little fun tonight and take some rest here and prepare for round two.”

Even though the score was close, game five was dominated by the Hurricanes who outshot the Rebels 50-24 and only allowed ten shots in the final two periods.

“As a team we battled back from adversity,” Bellerive said. “We played a solid 60 and everyone chipped in for us tonight. I think what showed a lot was the commitment we had in the last ten minutes and that really paid off for us.”

The Hurricanes now wait to see who they’ll meet in the second round of playoffs.

The ‘Canes will either play the Brandon Wheat Kings, or the Medicine Hat Tigers, depending on who wins their first round series.