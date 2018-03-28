Hurricanes fall 5-2 as Rebels force game 5

The Lethbridge Hurricanes could not complete the sweep on Wednesday night as they lost 5-2 in Red Deer to force a fifth game in their best-of-seven first round playoff series against the Rebels.

The two teams were tied 2-2 after 40 minutes, but the Rebels scored three unanswered goals in the final frame to keep their season alive.

READ MORE: 5-4 OT win propels Hurricanes to 3-0 series lead over Red Deer

The Hurricanes, who now lead the series 3-1, saw defencemen Matthew Stanley and Tate Olson find the scoresheet, while Red Deer received goals from Reese Johnson, Mason McCarty, Brandon Hagel, Alexander Alexeyev and Kristian Reichel.

READ MORE: Hurricanes thrash Rebels 8-3, take 2-0 series lead

Lethbridge goalie Logan Flodell stopped 31 of the 35 shots he faced and Red Deer had the edge in shots Wednesday 36-30.

The series now shifts back to the Enmax Centre for game 5 on Saturday.