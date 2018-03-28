Sports
March 28, 2018 11:59 pm

Hurricanes fall 5-2 as Rebels force game 5

The Red Deer Rebels celebrate at goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Lethbridge.

WHL
The Lethbridge Hurricanes could not complete the sweep on Wednesday night as they lost 5-2 in Red Deer to force a fifth game in their best-of-seven first round playoff series against the Rebels.

The two teams were tied 2-2 after 40 minutes, but the Rebels scored three unanswered goals in the final frame to keep their season alive.

The Hurricanes, who now lead the series 3-1, saw defencemen Matthew Stanley and Tate Olson find the scoresheet, while Red Deer received goals from Reese Johnson, Mason McCarty, Brandon Hagel, Alexander Alexeyev and Kristian Reichel.

Lethbridge goalie Logan Flodell stopped 31 of the 35 shots he faced and Red Deer had the edge in shots Wednesday 36-30.

The series now shifts back to the Enmax Centre for game 5 on Saturday.

