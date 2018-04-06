Man arrested in Westmount-area shooting that injured 2

London police say one person has been arrested in relation to a shooting late last month that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries, one with two gunshot wounds.

Officers said they arrested an adult male around 5 p.m. Friday in the Frontenac Road area. In a release, police said they also recovered a firearm and seized a vehicle for investigation.

“More information will be released as the investigation progresses but no further information will be made available tonight,” the release said, adding police were still interested in hearing from members of the public who had information about the incident.

In a statement, Det. Sgt. Blair Harvey said charges were anticipated in the “near future.”

It was during the evening hours of March 29 when police responded to the parking lot of a public park near Viscount Road and Wonderland Road.

According to investigators, a young couple in a parked vehicle was approached by a man who allegedly attempted to rob them of their vehicle. During the incident, police said multiple shots were fired by the suspect, resulting in the male victim being shot twice. The female victim was assaulted with a weapon, police said.

The incident was similar in nature to a separate robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Westmount Mall on Feb. 11.

In that case, police said a young couple was also approached by a man who attempted to rob them of their vehicle. One of the victims told investigators they saw the muzzle flash of a weapon being fired, police said.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

