Canada
April 6, 2018 6:08 pm

RCMP provide enhanced pictures to locate robbery suspect

By Online Producer  Global News

Biggar RCMP is asking for assistance from the public in relation to a robbery that occurred at a business on Highway 14 in Biggar, Sask. back on the evening of December 9, 2017.

RCMP / Suspect in 2017 robbery
A A

Biggar RCMP is asking for assistance from the public in relation to a robbery that occurred at a business on Highway 14 in Biggar, Sask. back on the evening of December 9, 2017.

After investigating, members were able to reveal that the vehicle involved is believed to be a two-door, dark-coloured, 2000-2005 Honda Civic, or something similar. No licence plate is available.

The RCMP has provided Global News with enhanced images of the person of interest.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6’0 with a slender build. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a black and red checkered/plaid shirt, a navy blue or dark purple hooded sweater, gloves, black pants with a grey or white stripe down the sides and a black touque.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Biggar RCMP at 306-948-6600.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Biggar
Help to locate suspect
Highway 14
Honda Civic
RCMP
Robbery
Robbery on Highway 14
Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News