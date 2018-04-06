RCMP provide enhanced pictures to locate robbery suspect

Biggar RCMP is asking for assistance from the public in relation to a robbery that occurred at a business on Highway 14 in Biggar, Sask. back on the evening of December 9, 2017.

After investigating, members were able to reveal that the vehicle involved is believed to be a two-door, dark-coloured, 2000-2005 Honda Civic, or something similar. No licence plate is available.

The RCMP has provided Global News with enhanced images of the person of interest.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6’0 with a slender build. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a black and red checkered/plaid shirt, a navy blue or dark purple hooded sweater, gloves, black pants with a grey or white stripe down the sides and a black touque.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Biggar RCMP at 306-948-6600.