5 things to do this weekend for Friday, April 6 2018
A A
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, April 6, 2018.
1 – Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival
On Going until April 29
Various Gardens and Parks throughout Metro Vancouver
Vcbf.ca
2 – Rod Stewart
April 10 7:30PM
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Ticketmaster.com
3 – Tri-City Spring 2018 Home Expo
April 6-8
Poirier Sport Complex, Coquitlam
Homeshowtime.com
4 – City of Surrey’s Annual Early Years Festival
April 7 10AM – 3PM
Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, Surrey
Surrey.ca
5 – VSO Kids Koncert & Instrument Fair
April 8 2PM
Orpheum Theatre
Vancouversymphony.ca
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.