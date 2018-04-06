5 things to do this weekend for Friday, April 6 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, April 6, 2018.

1 – Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

On Going until April 29

Various Gardens and Parks throughout Metro Vancouver

Vcbf.ca

2 – Rod Stewart

April 10 7:30PM

Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Ticketmaster.com

3 – Tri-City Spring 2018 Home Expo

April 6-8

Poirier Sport Complex, Coquitlam

Homeshowtime.com

4 – City of Surrey’s Annual Early Years Festival

April 7 10AM – 3PM

Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, Surrey

Surrey.ca

5 – VSO Kids Koncert & Instrument Fair

April 8 2PM

Orpheum Theatre

Vancouversymphony.ca