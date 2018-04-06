Kate Hudson pregnant: Actor reveals she’s expecting baby girl

Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting a baby daughter together, the actor announced on her Instagram page Friday.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actor shared her exciting pregnancy news with a gender-reveal video post. It’s the first girl for Hudson, who has two sons, Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6.

“SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!” the 38-year-old told her followers.

“It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food Instagrams make me queezy [sic] and thinking too much about Insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been,” she continued. “If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of Insta/snap.”

Hudson gushed about her pregnancy, sharing how excited Fujikawa and the rest of her family are about the new addition: “We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

The Bride Wars actress has been dating Fujikawa for more than a year, and they have known each other for a decade.

Hudson recently told U.K. publication The Times that she wants more kids: “I’d like to, I’m not done yet,” she said, adding, “We’ll see how many Danny wants.”

Hudson is already a proud mom to Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, with former fiancée Matt Bellamy.