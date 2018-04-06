Hopper Penn, son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, arrested for drug possession

Sean Penn and Robin Wright’s son Hopper has been arrested for drug possession.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon in Nebraska.

READ MORE: Sean Penn’s son, Hopper, talks former ‘rebel’ lifestyle and working with Brad Pitt

A spokesperson for the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight: “At approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle at the Giltner exit on Interstate 80 for failure to signal. The vehicle was a 1992 Volvo traveling westbound. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected drug activity and searched the vehicle. Troopers found 14g of marijuana, 4 amphetamine pills, and 3g of psilocybin mushrooms.”

Hopper was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) and possession of marijuana (one ounce or less).

READ MORE: Sean Penn’s son Hopper reveals the insane name his dad almost gave him

Hopper is the youngest son of Penn and Wright.