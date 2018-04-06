Entertainment
April 6, 2018

Hopper Penn, son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, arrested for drug possession

By Aynslee Darmon ETCanada.com

The 24 year old was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon in Nebraska.

Sean Penn and Robin Wright’s son Hopper has been arrested for drug possession.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon in Nebraska.

A spokesperson for the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight: “At approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle at the Giltner exit on Interstate 80 for failure to signal. The vehicle was a 1992 Volvo traveling westbound. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected drug activity and searched the vehicle. Troopers found 14g of marijuana, 4 amphetamine pills, and 3g of psilocybin mushrooms.”

Hopper was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) and possession of marijuana (one ounce or less).

Hopper is the youngest son of Penn and Wright.

