Sports
April 6, 2018 12:32 pm

Record-breaking $1M 50/50 jackpot at Sedins’ last home game

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW

It was a special game for fans as the Sedins played their last game, but for one fan, the moment was extra special.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

Vancouver Canuck fans had a memorable night as Daniel and Henrik Sedin stepped on the ice for the last time at Rogers Arena Thursday night, but for one fan the occasion was extra special – $507,278 more to be precise.

That’s how much a lucky person won after the 50/50 jackpot reached $1,014,555 – making it the largest draw in the team’s history, and in Canada.

The previous record was held by a fan who took home $345,160 during an Edmonton Eskimons CFL game last year.

WATCH: A storybook ending for Vancouver Canucks twins

People on social media were quick to react to the news of the record-breaking pot.

Half of the 50/50 jackpot will go towards the Canucks for Kids Fund, an organization that donates to charities across B.C. to support children’s health and wellness.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
$1 million 50/50 draw
50/50 $1 million jackpot
50/50 Draw
50/50 jackpot
50/50 jackpot record
50/50 jackpot winner
Canucks 50/50 draw
Canucks for Kids
Daniel Sedin
Henrik Sedin
Vancouver Canucks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News