Record-breaking $1M 50/50 jackpot at Sedins’ last home game
Vancouver Canuck fans had a memorable night as Daniel and Henrik Sedin stepped on the ice for the last time at Rogers Arena Thursday night, but for one fan the occasion was extra special – $507,278 more to be precise.
That’s how much a lucky person won after the 50/50 jackpot reached $1,014,555 – making it the largest draw in the team’s history, and in Canada.
The previous record was held by a fan who took home $345,160 during an Edmonton Eskimons CFL game last year.
People on social media were quick to react to the news of the record-breaking pot.
Half of the 50/50 jackpot will go towards the Canucks for Kids Fund, an organization that donates to charities across B.C. to support children’s health and wellness.
