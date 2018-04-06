Record-breaking $1M 50/50 jackpot at Sedins’ last home game

Vancouver Canuck fans had a memorable night as Daniel and Henrik Sedin stepped on the ice for the last time at Rogers Arena Thursday night, but for one fan the occasion was extra special – $507,278 more to be precise.

That’s how much a lucky person won after the 50/50 jackpot reached $1,014,555 – making it the largest draw in the team’s history, and in Canada.

Today’s winning 50/50 number is #BS-1088629. The jackpot is… wait for it… $1,014,555!!! with a take-home prize of $507,278!! 😱 Thank you to all who bought tix for our biggest jackpot ever! Must be 19+. #ThankYouSedins — Canucks For Kids (@Canucksforkids) April 6, 2018

The previous record was held by a fan who took home $345,160 during an Edmonton Eskimons CFL game last year.

WATCH: A storybook ending for Vancouver Canucks twins

People on social media were quick to react to the news of the record-breaking pot.

That money will help a lot of kids! Thank you @Canucks Daniel and Henrik for all you do for the kids and for this city. Have fun enjoying your family and retirement. Did anyone else notice the last 5 digits of the winning number equals 33? #ThankYouSedins — STMCknightingal (@STMCknightingal) April 6, 2018

If you’re under 19 years old and have the winning number, you can give your ticket to me and we’ll split it. — Tom Who (@TheTomWho) April 6, 2018

Wooooow — Zak cheese Schecter (@zak_cheese49) April 6, 2018

Half of the 50/50 jackpot will go towards the Canucks for Kids Fund, an organization that donates to charities across B.C. to support children’s health and wellness.