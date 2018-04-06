Crime
April 6, 2018 11:13 am

Toronto neurosurgeon charged with killing wife has case put over to April 18

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto neurosurgeon, Mohammed Shamj, has been charged with murder after the body of his wife was discovered. Mike Drolet reports.

A A

TORONTO – A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his wife had his case put over for two weeks after a brief court appearance Friday morning.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.

READ MORE: Toronto neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji ordered to stand trial in death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji

Fric-Shamji’s beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto in December 2016.

Shamji, her husband of 12 years, was arrested the following day.

He appeared in court Friday morning in a dark grey suit and light blue shirt, and did not speak during the proceedings.

Shamji is scheduled to return to court April 18 to discuss trial dates.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Elana Fric Shamji
First Degree Murder
Human Remains
Mohammed Shamji
pre-trial
Toronto neurosurgeon
trial dates

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News