Toronto neurosurgeon charged with killing wife has case put over to April 18
TORONTO – A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his wife had his case put over for two weeks after a brief court appearance Friday morning.
Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.
READ MORE: Toronto neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji ordered to stand trial in death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji
Fric-Shamji’s beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto in December 2016.
Shamji, her husband of 12 years, was arrested the following day.
He appeared in court Friday morning in a dark grey suit and light blue shirt, and did not speak during the proceedings.
Shamji is scheduled to return to court April 18 to discuss trial dates.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
