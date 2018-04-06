Ottawa’s ‘butterfly boy,’ Jonathan Pitre, dies at age 17

Ottawa teenager Jonathan Pitre, who was known as the “butterfly boy,” because of a rare skin condition, has died.

Pitre, 17, passed away Wednesday evening in a Minnesota hospital, according to TSN and the Ottawa Citizen.

Pitre was born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare but debilitating condition that made his skin extremely fragile and prone to blistering.