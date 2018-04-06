Canada
April 6, 2018 7:57 am
Updated: April 6, 2018 8:01 am

Ottawa’s ‘butterfly boy,’ Jonathan Pitre, dies at age 17

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Jonathan Pitre is one of an estimated 5,000 people in Canada with some form of Epidermolysis bullosa — a disease that causes painful, burn-like blisters all over his body.

Ottawa teenager Jonathan Pitre, who was known as the “butterfly boy,” because of a rare skin condition, has died.

READ MORE: ‘Butterfly boy’ with rare skin condition battling to find a cure

Pitre, 17, passed away Wednesday evening in a Minnesota hospital, according to TSN and the Ottawa Citizen.

Pitre was born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare but debilitating condition that made his skin extremely fragile and prone to blistering.

