London Mayor Matt Brown not running for reelection

London will have a new mayor following this fall’s municipal election.

Mayor Matt Brown told The London Free Press that he will not be seeking a second term in office.

Brown says he is not worried about the future of the city’s Bus Rapid Transit project and says one of the reasons he announced that he won’t be running is to allow time for another candidate to step up and continue the same vision.

He maintains that the LRT is the right plan for London.

READ MORE: Law firm hired to run 3rd-party review of London’s harassment policy

In June 2016, Brown drew national media attention when he announced an affair with Coun. Maureen Cassidy, the city’s deputy mayor at the time.

He suspended his mayoral duties at the time, and returned to his position weeks later.

He tells the Free Press he isn’t concerned that his work as mayor could be overshadowed by the affair, but people will form their own opinions that he can’t control.

READ MORE: Prices climb, but London area real estate listings at lowest in decade

As for what’s next, Brown says he has no plans for politics in his immediate future, though he won’t completely rule out a return some point down the road.

Brown secured 57 per cent of the votes in the 2014 mayoral race, beating out Paul Cheng, who has expressed interest in running for mayor again this year.

Prior to his mayoral victory in 2014, Brown was the city councillor for Ward 7 for one term.