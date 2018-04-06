Bulldogs blow 4-0 lead, beat IceDogs in OT

After blowing a 4-0 lead in the second period, the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Niagara IceDogs 5-4 in overtime in their second-round OHL playoff series opener.

Hamilton native Isaac Nurse scored twice, including the winning goal 6:32 into the extra period, in front of 2,691 fans at FirstOntario Centre.

“I saw Macker [MacKenzie Entwhistle] get the puck and I just bolted to the open space. He found me and I put it off the post and right in,” said Nurse of his winning effort.

Ryan Moore had a goal and an assist for Hamilton, while Entwhistle added three helpers in the victory.

“Crazy way to end it there but I think we’re all happy,” said Moore, who won nine of his 16 faceoffs in the game. “Obviously, we let it… slip there at the end but in the playoffs sometimes, you just got to take these wins.”

Nicholas Caamano and Robert Thomas also scored for the Bulldogs, who got 30 saves from goalie Kaden Fulcher.

Bulldogs head coach John Gruden was somewhat relieved after the game. “We’re just fortunate enough that we were able to come back and win,” said Gruden. “All in all, I’m just glad we got through it without having to learn a serious lesson.”

Ben Jones led Niagara’s attack with a pair of goals.

Danial Singer and Andrew Bruder also found the back of the net for the visiting IceDogs, while Stephen Dhillon turned aside 42 shots.

The Bulldogs went 1-for-3 on the power play while the IceDogs converted on two of their four opportunities with the man advantage.

Game two is Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Hamilton.