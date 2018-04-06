Crime
April 6, 2018

Testimony in Nicholas Butcher murder trial to continue in Halifax

By Reporter  Global News

Nicholas Butcher is escorted into Halifax provincial court on Tuesday, April 12, 2016.

Reynold Gregor/Global News
Testimony in the second-degree murder trial for Nicholas Jordan Butcher will continue on Friday with the Crown expected to call their next witness.

Butcher, 35, is accused of killing his former girlfriend, Kristin Johnston.

Butcher has pleaded not guilty to killing Johnston.

The 32-year-old was found dead at her home in the Purcells Cove area of Halifax on March 26, 2016.

So far, four witnesses have testified in the case. The trial is scheduled to last 20 days at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

