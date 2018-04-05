Politics
April 5, 2018 4:21 pm

Trudeau defends usefulness of G7 meeting to be held in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to reporters questions after speaking at the GBC Resource Efficiency Workshop B7, as part of the G7 meeting, April 5 in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/CP
A A

QUEBEC — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the usefulness of the annual G7 summit, which is being held this year in Charlevoix, Que.

Trudeau said today the G7 meeting is a chance for leaders of the world’s most-developed economies to discuss issues such as inclusive growth, jobs, the environment and the successful integration of women in the workforce.

READ MORE: Taxpayers to shell out $605M for G7 meeting

The prime minister made the comments in Quebec City at a preparatory meeting for the G7 summit that included international business leaders.

He says the summit is an opportunity for G7 leaders to show their citizens and people around the world they can have confidence in the future.

WATCH: Trudeau, Trump reaffirm Canada-U.S. relationship at G7 Summit

Trudeau adds he expects protesters to gather in Charlevoix during the June 8-9 meeting, as they have done during past summits.

He suggests Ottawa would assume the costs associated with any damage caused during protests as G7 meetings are a federal responsibility.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Charlevoix
Charlevoix g7 meeting
G7
g7 Charlevoix
g7 meeting quebec
Justin Trudeau
justin trudeau g7 meeting
trudeau
trudeau g7

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News