Trudeau defends usefulness of G7 meeting to be held in Quebec

QUEBEC — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the usefulness of the annual G7 summit, which is being held this year in Charlevoix, Que.

Trudeau said today the G7 meeting is a chance for leaders of the world’s most-developed economies to discuss issues such as inclusive growth, jobs, the environment and the successful integration of women in the workforce.

The prime minister made the comments in Quebec City at a preparatory meeting for the G7 summit that included international business leaders.

He says the summit is an opportunity for G7 leaders to show their citizens and people around the world they can have confidence in the future.

Trudeau adds he expects protesters to gather in Charlevoix during the June 8-9 meeting, as they have done during past summits.

He suggests Ottawa would assume the costs associated with any damage caused during protests as G7 meetings are a federal responsibility.