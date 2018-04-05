Teen injured in fight at C.P Allen High School, fellow student charged with assault
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after another teen was injured in an altercation at C.P. Allen High School in Bedford.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called at 1 p.m. on Thursday to the school for a report of a student who had been assaulted by a fellow student.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a 17-year-old boy with an injury to his head. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other youth involved in the altercation has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and will appear in court at a later date.
