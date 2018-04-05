Crime
April 5, 2018 3:55 pm

Teen injured in fight at C.P Allen High School, fellow student charged with assault

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged a Bedford youth after an altercation at C.P. Allen High School.

File/ Global News
A A

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after another teen was injured in an altercation at C.P. Allen High School in Bedford.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called at 1 p.m. on Thursday to the school for a report of a student who had been assaulted by a fellow student.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 17-year-old boy with an injury to his head. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other youth involved in the altercation has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and will appear in court at a later date.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault Causing Bodily Harm
Bedford
Bedford NS
C.P. Allen High School
Crime
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
Nova Scotia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News