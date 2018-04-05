Burlington gets provincial funding to improve Aldershot bikeway

Burlington’s Aldershot community is benefiting from provincial dollars that will be dedicated to improving cycling infrastructure in the area.

MPP Eleanor McMahon announced Thursday the Ontario government is investing $640,298 in the Francis Road Bikeway through its municipal commuter cycling program.

Mayor Rick Goldring says the money will help enhance connectivity and accessibility for riders.

“Recognizing it’s a multi-purpose pathway, we need to widen it to make sure that it’s safe for both pedestrians and cyclists,” he said. “We’re going to find some sort of way to have on-road connection from Warwick and Francis all the way up to Plains Road as well.”

The project will involve paving what is currently a gravel pathway that runs from Warwick Court to North Shore Boulevard.

The project is expected to be complete by 2020.