Lindsay’s Kaydance Lane returns as Easter Seals telethon ambassador

Kaydance Lane and her family are grateful for Easter Seals and now the Lindsay girl is giving back to the organization that changed her life.

The smiley nine-year-old is returning as ambassador for the 46th annual Easter Seals Telethon which will air in Peterborough on April 8. Born with cerebral palsy, Kaydance has never let her physical disabilities stop her.

“I want people to know that I am my own person and I am happy with my disability,” she said.

Her mother, April, recalls the scary start to her daughter’s life after being born at 30 weeks — 10 weeks early.

“But she thrived in the hospital. It didn’t take her long — she was a fighter right from the get-go,” said Lane.



Now the spunky girl is fighting for kids like herself by raising money for Easter Seals. The organization helped the Lane family with equipment such as wheelchairs, home renovations, walkers and an accessible van.

They also sent her to Camp Merrywood — a summer camp for children with disabilities. It was Kaydance’s first time leaving home alone.

“Camp was fun, but when I went fishing I didn’t catch anything,” laughed Kaydance.

Lane says Easter Seals helped her daughter grow and thrive.

“We never felt like her disability was going to hold her back,” she said.

The 2017 edition of the Easter Seals Telethon raised more than $113,000 locally. The goal again this year is $80,000. The telethon runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. airing simultaneously on CHEX TV and YourTV on Sunday, April 8.