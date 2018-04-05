Rick Zamperin: Several NHL coaches are on the hot seat

As the NHL’s regular season draws to a close this weekend, a number of coaches around the league will be on pins and needles.

And can you blame them? They’re on the hot seat.

In my opinion, there are several coaches who find themselves with one foot out the door.

The man who is most certainly sweating the most while he sits on the hottest seat in the league is Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers currently in a period of evaluation; coaching change not on the table: Chiarelli

With all-world superstar Connor McDavid at his disposal, and a solid supporting cast around him, McLellan may pay the price for Edmonton’s disastrous season.

This next one is unfair. But I get the sense Chicago will show Joel Quenneville the door.

I say unfair because Quenneville has led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups. But the ‘Hawks might just feel the need to press the reset button.

The New York Rangers are in rebuild mode and could move ahead without Alain Vigneault.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames head coach seen swearing, tossing stick in angry rant towards team

As far as the other Canadian clubs, I think the head coaches in Toronto (Mike Babcock), Winnipeg (Paul Maurice), Vancouver (Travis Green) and Montreal aren’t going anywhere.

Canadiens bench boss Claude Julien is the closest to the ledge, among this group.

But you can make a case for his return in 2018-19 because of the significant injuries the Habs sustained this season, namely to goalie Carey Price, defenceman Shea Weber and captain Max Pacioretty.

Calgary’s late-season freefall could spell the end of Glen Gulutzan’s tenure with the Flames.

And if Ottawa bids farewell to captain Erik Karlsson this off-season, they may decide to do the same with Guy Boucher.