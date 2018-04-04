Support grows for petition over crests honouring late Battlefords hockey player

A petition is nearing its goal supporting a push for the Battlefords Minor Hockey Association (BMHA) to reverse its position on a crest honouring a teen who died by suicide.

Midget Barons hockey player Ash Lascelle, 15, died in January and was remembered by his team with commemorative patches on their jerseys.

The idea came from Lascelle’s friend, Konnor Snyder, who designed stickers prior to the jersey patches.

“We were just taken away by his actions and we gave him our blessing,” Ash’s father Neil Lascelle said.

Players wore the crests for the remainder of the season before the BMHA decided to ban the patches going forward, according to Lascelle.

They hoped to wear them for three years – the time Ash would’ve spent playing in the midget program.

The president of the BMHA didn’t respond to a Global News request for comment to confirm whether the association felt the patches violated league bylaws.

Nearly 2,000 people had signed the petition as of Wednesday afternoon, bringing organizers close to their goal of 2,500 signatures.