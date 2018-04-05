Crown to continue with testimony in Nicholas Butcher murder trial

Testimony in the second-degree murder trial for Nicholas Jordan Butcher is scheduled to resume on Thursday morning.

Butcher, 35, is accused of killing Kristin Johnston in March 2016. He has pleaded not guilty to the offence and is currently on trial at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Johnston was found dead at her home on Oceanview Drive off Purcells Cove Road on March 26, 2016.

The 32-year-old was originally from Montreal and a popular yoga teacher in the city, at one point she operated her own studio in the downtown core.

In their opening address to the court on Wednesday, the Crown says they plan to show that Johnston and Butcher were in a relationship but that the she was planning to break up with the accused around the time of her death.

Crown Attorney Tanya Carter also told the six-man, eight-woman jury that the Medical Examiner will testify that Johnston died as a result of ten sharp-force wounds to her neck. In addition, Carter said the jury will hear a 911 call that Butcher made from Johnston’s home on the morning of her death, asking for help, saying he tried to kill himself and that his girlfriend was dead.

A total of 20 court days have been set aside to hear the case with a verdict expected in the beginning of May.

