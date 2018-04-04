Canada
April 4, 2018 3:08 pm
Updated: April 4, 2018 3:28 pm

Calgary councillor unsure about Olympic bid

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH: It's been one of the biggest questions in Calgary this year – should the city bid to host the 2026 Olympic Games? An Ipsos poll done exclusively for Global News gives insight into what some Canadians, Albertans and Calgarians are thinking.

A A

Calgary councillor Diane Colley-Urquhart says she is unsure about moving ahead with a potential 2026 Winter Olympics bid.

She was among the councillors who last month voted to move forward on an Olympic bid. Now she says it’s time to reconsider the whole project because of the province’s condition that any money for a bid would only be released if the city holds a plebiscite.

Story continues below

READ MORE: IOC announces list of interested countries for 2026 Winter Games

“We have a vote in front of us at council now, which was a close vote as you know,” the Ward 13 councillor said on Tuesday. “But I’m open to a reconsideration motion in looking at this now, due to the untenable situation we’ve been put in with the strings that are attached to taxpayer money. To me, that has changed everything.”

READ MORE: Angela Kokott: Plebiscite is only way to prove fix isn’t in on 2026 Olympics

Colley-Urquhart said she is concerned about the timeline to hold a proper plebiscite — there’s just not enough time to get it all organized before the bid is due.

“[We] need at least three or four months to get the financial information and the impact,” she said. “Then you need at least three months to get out and have conversations with Calgarians on what that looks like, … then you have to set up a plebiscite.”

A Global News-Ipsos poll released Tuesday showed that a majority of Calgarians favoured bidding for the Olympics, though there were concerns about how it was going to be paid for.

With files from Doug Vaessen

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2026 Winter Olympics Bid
Calgary 1988 Winter Olympic Games
calgary 2026 olympic winter games
calgary 2026 olympic winter games bid
Calgary Olympics
International Olympic Committee
IOC
olympics bid

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News