Hamilton Bulldogs tangle with Niagara IceDogs in Round 2 OHL playoff opener

Round 2 of the OHL playoffs begin Thursday night in Hamilton as the Bulldogs host the Niagara IceDogs.

The first playoff meeting between the two teams begins at 7 p.m. at FirstOntario Centre.

The Bulldogs have had their troubles against Niagara this season.

Hamilton has lost five of its six meetings versus the IceDogs, including two losses in overtime while being outscored 28-16.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs beat Ottawa 4-1, clinch first OHL playoff series

“It should motivate our guys to understand the lesson that we learned with Ottawa,” said Bulldogs head coach John Gruden, after Hamilton split the first two games of their opening-round series against the 67’s.

“We won’t get those results by not playing well,” admitted Gruden, but he believes they have it in them to get the job done. “If we do match their intensity and outwork them, I like our chances.”

The IceDogs were led by goalie Stephen Dhillon, who went 5-0 with a 2.15 goal against average and .941 save percentage during the season series against Hamilton, while Ben Jones had six goals and 11 points.

“It’s gonna be a very fun series to watch.”

“Their D (defensemen) are pretty mobile, they got some forwards that can score, (Sam) Militec and (Akil) Thomas, they’re balanced, they play hard, they have a good goalie,” said Gruden. “We’re going to have to be ready. We have to understand the urgency part of it and be ready to work from the first drop of the puck in Game 1.”

View link »

Matthew Strome and Brandon Saigeon led Hamilton with three goals each against Niagara this season.

The Bulldogs’ lone win against the IceDogs came March 1 in Niagara, a 5-4 victory in overtime.

Gruden is looking forward to seeing his team play at a higher level. “We actually have the ability to raise our level of play and I don’t think they’ve seen the real Hamilton Bulldogs yet.”

The matchup features two of the hottest teams in the Ontario Hockey League. Hamilton has won 11 of their last 15 games and Niagara has come out on top in 11 of their last 12 contests.

Both teams enter the series with red-hot power plays. Hamilton has scored on 47.6 per cent of their opportunities while Niagara is converting 30.4 per cent of their chances with the man advantage.

On the penalty kill in the playoffs, the IceDogs have an 89.3 per cent efficiency rating, much better than Hamilton’s 76.5 per cent.

“It’s gonna be a very fun series to watch from a fan standpoint, but also it’s going to be a fun game for our players to want to be in.”

In the opening round of the OHL post-season, Hamilton dispatched Ottawa in five games while Niagara eliminated Oshawa in five.

OHL SECOND ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:

Hamilton Bulldogs (1) vs. Niagara IceDogs (4):

Game 1, Thurs., April 5 at Hamilton, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2, Sat., April 7 at Hamilton, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3, Mon., April 9 at Niagara, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4, Wed., April 11 at Niagara, 7:00 p.m.

Game 5, Thurs., April 12 at Hamilton, 7:00 p.m.*

Game 6, Sat., April 14 at Niagara, 7:00 p.m.*

Game 7, Mon., April 16 at Hamilton, 7:00 p.m.*

Barrie Colts (2) vs. Kingston Frontenacs (3):

Game 1, Wed., April 4 at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2, Fri., April 6 at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3, Sun., April 8 at Kingston, 6:00 p.m.

Game 4, Tues., April 10 at Kingston, 7:00 p.m.

Game 5, Thurs., April 12 at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.*

Game 6, Fri., April 13 at Kingston, 7:00 p.m.*

Game 7, Mon., April 16 at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.*

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (1) vs. Owen Sound Attack (4):

Game 1,Thurs., April 5 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.

Game 2, Fri., April 6 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.

Game 3, Mon., April 9 at Owen Sound, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4, Wed., April 11 at Owen Sound, 7:00 p.m.

Game 5, Fri., April 13 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.*

Game 6, Sun., April 15 at Owen Sound, 7:00 p.m.*

Game 7, Tues., April 17 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.*

Kitchener Rangers (2) vs. Sarnia Sting (3):

Game 1, Fri., April 6 at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2, Sun., April 8 at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3, Tues., April 10 at Sarnia, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4, Thurs., April 12 at Sarnia, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5, Fri., April 13 at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m.*

Game 6, Sun., April 15 at Sarnia, 5:00 p.m.*

Game 7, Tues., April 17 at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.*

*if necessary