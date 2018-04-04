Major fire at Lang’s Cafe in downtown Regina
A major fire Wednesday morning in downtown Regina is affecting traffic. Crews are at Lang’s Cafe on Broad Street fighting the blaze.
Heavy, black smoke is filling the air.
Most of the area is blocked off and people are being asked to avoid the area.
No other details have been released at this time.
