Sentencing delayed in Saskatchewan cigarette smuggling case

Sentencing has been postponed again for a Saskatchewan woman who was arrested following the seizure of illegal tobacco products in Yorkton.

Monique Milliken, 62, of Beatty was supposed to learn her fate Tuesday morning, but the matter has been adjourned until June 13.

Yorkton RCMP said about 200,000 cigarettes, over $5,000 in cash, a vehicle and a cargo trailer were seized during a traffic stop last April.

Milliken pleaded guilty to three charges, including possession and transport of a tobacco product exceeding 10,000 cigarettes for the purpose of sale.