Residents say City of Vancouver dodged affordability topic at Chinatown development info session

The City of Vancouver says it’s been gathering community feedback on ideas and concerns for new development around historic Chinatown.

On Tuesday night, it hosted an information session to share the latest revisions to those policies with residents.

But it’s what people didn’t hear that was cause for concern.

“There was nothing in the presentation about low income housing, or housing folks, and that was one of the main things that the community has been fighting for,” said one attendee.

“We talked a lot about the shape of buildings, but not how many more people would be able to live here, what prices they would be able to afford here, and what this means for the overall city’s housing affordability challenges.”

“The presentation talked a lot about building design and cultural heritage, which is important, but without the people, there won’t be cultural heritage.”

The city says staff will be delivering recommendations to council by the late spring or early summer — and residents have until April 10th to submit any feedback.