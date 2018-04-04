First meeting of Surrey’s new political party draws more supporters than expected

The first meeting of Surrey’s newest political party drew a big crowd Tuesday night, in fact, a lot more people showed up than organizers were expecting.

“You just get a sense that people… they want change, they’ve had enough of this current group and they just want change.”

Doug Elford, who hopes to run under ‘The Surrey Community Alliance’ banner says there were about 60 people at the inaugural meeting.

READ MORE: New party to take on Surrey First

He says that group was made up of a wide cross section of people from all across Surrey — united by their hope to see change at the local level.

“There’s a level of arrogance now where the community feels they’re not being listened to and they’ve developed relationships with builders and developers over the years to a point now where they’re pretty cozy,” Elford said.

Currently, the ‘Surrey First’ party owns all nine seats on city council and has been in power for years.

‘The Surrey Community Alliance’ aims to break down that monopoly.

READ MORE: 1 Surrey party owns every seat on city council. A new party is rising to challenge them

“We’re gonna build on this momentum and work hard through the summer leading up to the fall election,” said Elford.

He says the biggest issue going into that election will without a doubt be transportation.

Elford hasn’t decided if he’ll be running for mayor or a councillor position under the new political banner, but says he knows citizens are fed up.