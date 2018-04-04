Canada
Kelowna house leveled by fire, neighbours fearful of secondary grass fire

A McKinley Landing home has been destroyed by fire.

A large home at the end of Bennett Road in Kelowna’s McKinley Landing neighbourhood has been leveled by a fire.

It started sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An initial attack crew called for backup as their efforts to contain the blaze were not enough.

Kelowna City Councilor Mohini Singh, who lives down the road, said additional crews helped douse the grass fire around the burning home, protecting the neighbourhood.

Singh said neighbours on Bennett Road could only see smoke rising above the glow and were initially concerned their own homes may be in jeopardy.

Access to the forest-surrounded home was also made more difficult for fire crews due to a very long driveway.

It is not known if anyone was home at the time of the blaze.

More to come…

