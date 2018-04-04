Driver dies after Easter weekend crash east of St. Paul

The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash east of St. Paul, Alta. over the weekend has died of his injuries in hospital, police said on Tuesday.

The RCMP said officers were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 29 at about 5 p.m. on Friday.

Three people were in the vehicle when it rolled into a ditch and all occupants were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police said alcohol did not play a role in the crash but noted blowing snow and ice were being on area roads at the time of the crash.

St. Paul RCMP said an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Police did not provide details about the driver who died or what type of vehicle was involved in the crash.

St. Paul is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.