Drastic weather changes in southern Alberta can be hard on some plants and shrubs

A Greenhouse might be one of the only places you can find spring in Lethbridge.

“It’s very warm in here. I took my jacket off and it’s so nice to be able to take your jacket off,” laughed Brittney Ruston as she shopped for garden supplies and plants at Green Haven Garden Centre.

Karen Barby, the owner of the garden centre, said all the snow we just saw accumulate in Lethbridge is good in some cases.

“When that snow comes down and covers up your perennials and smaller plants, it’s great because if it started to grow a bit when it was warming up, that will insulate them for when we got that terrible, terrible cold. They are protected by that snow, it’s a blanket, it’s an insulted blanket,” Barby said

In just the past week, we have seen double-digit highs, and lows below -20 C. The changing weather shouldn’t impact trees, but it could affect smaller plants and bushes that have started to bud and have leaves starting to show.

Barby said the planting season is at least a month behind schedule.

“Wait for the soil, the soil has to warm up before you start planting and also it has to dry up. You do not want to be planting in cold muddy soil.”

If you are itching to put your green thumb to work, bulbs like lilies are your best option.

If that still isn’t soon enough, you can follow Ruston’s lead and let your plants sprout on your windowsill while you wait for it to warm up outside.

“Unfortunately, they don’t get to go outside anytime soon, they are going to be indoor shade plants for now.”