April 1st
April 3, 2018 10:56 pm

Kingston labour leader reacts to Ontario’s new ‘equal pay for equal work’ law

By Videographer  Global News

Equal pay for equal work is now law in Ontario

A A

Equal pay for equal work is now the law in Ontario. As of Monday, part-time, casual and seasonal workers will be paid at the same rate as full-time workers.

Local labour leader Lesley Jamieson lobbied to get the province to boost the minimum wage to $15 an hour and is pleased with the government’s new “equal pay” law.

Story continues below

“I don’t have the numbers but if you look at Queen’s campus alone, this is going to affect custodial staff, this is going to affect food service workers, this is going to affect faculty.”

St. Lawrence College president Glenn Vollebregt and his team are still trying to work out the financial impact of giving
part-timers the equivalent pay as those who do the same job full-time. Despite that, he likes the move.

“It’ll affect roughly around 700 of our employees. As you know, our college and our programs depend on the quality work that our part-time workforce delivers and it’s a big part of our college.”

READ MORE: Equal pay for equal work

Employees are entitled to ask about pay discrepancies and under the Employment Standards Act, they are protected against any repercussions. The legislation allows for exemptions based on seniority or merit.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
April 1st
Casual
Equal Pay
Equal Work
Full Time
Glenn Vollebregt
kingston ckws tv
Law in Ontario
Lesley Jamieson
Part Time
seasonal workers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News