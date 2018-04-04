Crown to deliver opening arguments in Nicholas Butcher murder trial Wednesday

The Crown is expected to deliver their opening arguments on Wednesday in the second-degree murder trial for Nicholas Jordan Butcher.

Butcher is accused of killing his former partner, Kristin Johnston.

READ MORE: Second-degree murder trial in Halifax yoga instructor’s death set to begin

Johnston, 32, was found dead at her home on Oceanview Drive on March 26, 2016. Police have never said how she was killed.

On Monday, Butcher pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and the process of selecting a jury started.

After a full day, 16 people – 14 jurors and two alternates – were chosen.

WATCH: Nicholas Butcher murder trial opens in Halifax

Nearly 700 people were summoned for jury duty, however 173 failed to show up.

The case will resume at 9:30 a.m. at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.