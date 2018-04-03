Canada
April 3, 2018 3:34 pm

Nova Scotia premier hopes to have a common Atlantic minimum wage as early as next spring

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - Nova Scotia's premier says he hopes the Atlantic provinces can land on a common minimum wage as early as next spring - but he maintains the goal will not be $15 an hour.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

Nova Scotia’s premier says he hopes the Atlantic provinces can land on a common minimum wage as early as next spring – but he maintains the goal will not be $15 an hour.

Stephen McNeil says talks are continuing with his fellow Atlantic premiers, and they will also have to find a mechanism to help a common minimum wage keep pace with inflation.

READ MORE: N.B. minimum wage increase ‘too little, much too late’

Nova Scotia’s NDP is calling for a $15 minimum wage – like the one announced by Ontario’s Liberal government – and has introduced a bill that would see the rate gradually implemented over a three-year period.

But McNeil says he believes that would mean fewer hours for workers. He says the province can do more to help lower-income earners through such measures as tax cuts and universal pre-primary.

The premier says a common minimum wage would have the greatest impact in Nova Scotia, which has the region’s lowest. A 15-cent increase on Sunday brought the rate to $11 per hour.

WATCH: Minimum wage workers in Nova paid less than anywhere else in Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador’s minimum wage also went up by 15 cents on Sunday to $11.15, while New Brunswick’s wage went up by a quarter to $11.25.

Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage remains the highest in Atlantic Canada, increasing by 30 cents to $11.55 per hour.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
$15
Atlantic Canada
Canadian Dollar
Dollar
Minimum Wage
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Ontario
Prince Edward Island
Stephen McNeil
wage

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News