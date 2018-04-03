Premier in Penticton announcing help for mobile home owners facing redevelopment

B.C.’s premier was in the south Okanagan Tuesday announcing plans to change the rules around closing or redeveloping mobile home parks.

The province said it is aiming to better protect the owners of mobile homes when they get notice their mobile home park is going to be redeveloped and they’ll have to move their trailer.

Under the planned changes, landlords will have to pay more in compensation when they evict tenants to redevelop a mobile home park and if they end tenancies to redevelop but never go through with the upgrades.

The proposed legislation is also expected to make it clear that tenants who can’t move their trailer, after being evicted for redevelopment, don’t have to pay to get rid of the trailer.

“Current compensation is too low to cover a tenant’s moving costs, or loss of equity and loss of affordability that happens when tenants can’t find a place to move their home,” said the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in a media release.

“The proposed amendments will assist displaced tenants to move their home to another site, if possible, and compensate them for the loss of their home if they are unable to move it.”

Premier John Horgan made the announcement Tuesday in Penticton.

“No one should have to face financial ruin or potential homelessness when facing eviction from a manufactured home park,” Horgan said.

The proposed changes will require the passing of new legislation before taking effect.