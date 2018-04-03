N.S. RCMP seeks for public’s help in investigation of arson at vacant home
Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a case of arson in Digby County, N.S.
Police say that just before midnight on Sunday, RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious fire at a vacant home on Doucetteville Road.
The local volunteer fire department was attending to the fire and found to be suspicious in nature. The blaze resulted in the total loss of the home and RCMP are still working with the Nova Scotia fire marshal to determine the cause of the fire.
RCMP say their investigation has found that the home has been vacant for an extended period and vehicles have been seen in the area from time to time.
They’re now asking anyone with information about potential suspects in the incident to come forward by contacting them at 902-245-2579.
